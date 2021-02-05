LDF govt most corrupt in Kerala’s history: DK Shivakumar

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief DK Shivakumar said the present dispensation is the most corrupt government in the history of the state. Delivering his key note address at the valedictory function of the ‘Aishwarya Kerala Yathra’ in the district, he claimed that as per AICC survey, the UDF will bag 80 per cent of the total seats in the coming assembly election.

“Under LDF, Kerala saw no growth. That should be changed. The whole country is looking at Kerala as you are the most educated state in India,” he said.Shivakumar alleged there was a BJP-Left nexus in the state. “We have to ensure that BJP gains no foothold in the state,” he urged partymen.

IUML state president Panakad Hyderali Shihab Thangal inaugurated the event. Yatra leader Ramesh Chennithala, Congress leaders Oomman Chandy, Mullapally Ramachandran, MK Raghavan, MP, IUML leaders PK Kunjalikutty, KPA Majeed and MK Muneer, CMP leader CP John and KC Joseph, among others spoke.