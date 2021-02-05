STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Plane crash survivors do not have automatic entitlement: Air India Express

The official said the process to distribute the final compensation is progressing.

Published: 05th February 2021 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

Mangled remains of the AI Express that crash-landed at Kozhikode airport | pti

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The Air India Express authorities said the issue stems from baseless reports circulated in some sections of the media that air crash survivors are eligible for a huge compensation as automatic entitlement.

“The compensation is fixed by assessing only the actual damage sustained. Reports that air crash survivors will get a huge compensation with automatic entitlement are baseless,” said an official with Air India Express. 

The official said the process to distribute the final compensation is progressing. “We started circulating the claim forms to distribute the final compensation in the first week of October 2020. As on date, out of 165 injured passengers, about 75% have submitted duly filled claim forms to the airline. The law firm engaged by the insurance company has been assessing the claims and offers have been made to around 60 passengers.

Those who have accepted the offer were paid the final compensation within 48 hours of their acceptance of the offer. Nineteen passengers lost their lives in the accident. But only one of their families has submitted the claim form. We are constantly in touch with the remaining families. All of them were contacted at least four times,” the official added.

Meanwhile, a lawyer with a legal firm based in Kozhikode, who helped the little girl get Rs 1.51 crore as compensation, said approaching the court may increase the chances of getting better offers from the airline.

“As per the Montreal Convention, the survivors are eligible for an automatic entitlement of 1,13,100 SDRs (Rs 1.19 crore). But a High Court order related to the Mangaluru air crash compensation grants permission only to distribute compensation as per actual damage. But our prayer to the court was to fix the final compensation considering both the automatic entitlement and the actual damage,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Air India Express Kozhikode plane crash
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/trans
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp