UDF trying to divide Kerala on communal lines: Vijayaraghavan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM state secretary in-charge A Vijayaraghavan has alleged that the Congress-led UDF has been trying to divide Kerala society on communal lines. While UDF has been using its state tour for spreading false campaigns, BJP is resorting to communal campaigns during the visit of its national president JP Nadda. He said the Left government in Kerala has been raising alternative policies against the economic policies of the Centre.

CPM has decided to organise major agitations against the BJP government at the Centre.

Vijayaraghavan alleged that anti-democratic attempts are being made to silence the ongoing farmers’ agitation in Delhi, with even sedition charges being levelled against those who criticise the Union government’s policies.

‘Reports baseless’

Vijayaraghavan denied reports that the party had corrected him for his remarks against the Muslim League. “The party correcting me is a matter of pride for me. If there are any limitations or lapses on our part, then the party is sure to correct us. The Communist party’s intervention in this regard is meant to correct us. However in this particular matter, media reports are not based on facts,” he said.

‘Won’t keep fielding same people’

The CPM will avoid the same candidates from contesting in the elections, Vijayaraghavan said. The party will not field the same people again and again. The party will present to the masses a representative panel for the polls. Those who contested twice and won will be avoided.

CPM urges Cong to make stance clear on MP’s comments

T’Puram: Terming senior Congress leader K Sudhakaran’s remark against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ‘heinous’, the CPM on Thursday urged the Congress to make its stance clear in the matter. “Congress leaders should clarify their stance on Sudhakaran and his remarks. The chief minister has been insulted during the Congress’ Aishwarya Kerala Yatra.

Sudhakaran has been making deeply insulting remarks and has been indulging in the character assassination of the CM,” said CPM state secretary-in-charge A Vijayaraghavan. He said such heinous remarks against the CM were made by a leader who is a sitting MP. Such statements cannot have a place in a modern society and should be condemned, he said.

‘UDF took up Sabarimala issue as easy way for electoral victory’

T’Puram: Underscoring its decision not to take UDF’s Sabarimala bait, the CPM leadership said people would reject the opposition’s strategy to mislead. “UDF has taken up this topic (Sabarimala issue) as an easy way for electoral victory after Oommen Chandy assumed charge of its campaign,” the CPM alleged in a statement. The issue is currently before the Supreme Court. The next course of action would be taken only after the court takes a call in this regard.

The CPM said that it is of the view that after the Court issues its verdict, talks should be held with all sections of people to arrive at a consensus. The UDF’s plan to bring in a legislation if it comes to power is aimed at duping the common man, observed the CPM. Briefing reporters on party decisions after the state committee meet, secretary-in-charge A Vijayaraghavan flayed the UDF stance. “When the matter is already before the Supreme Court, how can they say a legislation would be brought in? That is just not possible,” he said.