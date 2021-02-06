CBSE urged to reschedule exam date

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Council of CBSE Schools Kerala (CCSK), an association of CBSE school managements, has urged Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to reschedule the CBSE examinations on May 13 as it is a public holiday in Kerala on account of Eid-ul-Fitr. Physics and Applied Physics exams are slated to be held on May 13 for Class 10 and Malayalam and French exams are scheduled for Plus-Two on the same day.

According to CBSE officials, the exam schedule was prepared based on the Centre’s calendar in which Eid-ul-Fitr holiday falls on May 14. In a letter to Pokhriyal, CCSK secretary-general Indira Rajan urged his intervention to shift the exams to another date. Meanwhile, a few Muslim organisations in the state had raised objections towards conducting the exams on the day.