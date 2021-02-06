Kannur varsity exam answersheets found on road

By Express News Service

KANNUR: In a major embarrassment to Kannur University authorities, the answer scripts of second-year BCom examination were found by the roadside at Malappattom on Friday. The bundle containing the answer scripts of the second-year examination of BCom Distance Education course held on December 23 was found by some pedestrians who stumbled on it. Even as the varsity ordered a probe into the incident, KSU workers staged a protest in front of the university office against the incident.

KSU district president Muhammad Shammas said that this was part of a conspiracy being hatched at the top echelons of the university to help some students in the examination. The KSU protest march to the university office at Thavakkara witnessed scuffles between workers and the police when the former tried to break through the police lines.

The university has clarified that the answer scripts found by the roadside had been given to assistant professor M C Rajesh for home valuation. The valuation was completed and it is suspected that the bundle of answer scripts had fallen off the professor’s bike as he was en route to the university, varsity authorities said in a release on Friday evening.A committee headed by pro-vice chancellor A Sabu will investigate the incident, university authorities said.