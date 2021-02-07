A smart office for actors’ body in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The inauguration of the new office building of AMMA in Kochi is a historic moment for the actors’ body which has completed 25 years, according to the office-bearers. The five-storey building located on Deshabhimani Road in Kochi, is equipped with all modern facilities, including a 125-seat mini-theatre and exclusive cabins for script discussions.

The ground floor, comprising reception and document rooms, has two exclusive spaces for guests. The first floor has an executive committee hall, which is equipped with modern communication technologies, along with lounges for executive committee members and exclusive cabins for the president and general secretary and a library. The second floor houses a fully air-conditioned and sound-proof theatre hall, which has a seating capacity of 125. It also has a stage facility, where meetings can be organised and for the exhibition of movies.

The third floor is exclusively for organising charitable activities and an art gallery for exhibitions. This can be used for rehearsal programmes also.The fourth floor has five glass chambers for actors to hear scripts and for writers and directors. The fifth floor has a beautiful cafeteria, which has eight tables and 32 chairs. The office building has a facility for parking eight cars. Besides, AMMA has rented out an open space of 14 cents near the office for car parking.