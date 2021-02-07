STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AMMA to make big-budget crime thriller

The movie's script is by director T K Rajeev Kumar, who had earlier directed movies like Chanakyan and Pavithram.

Published: 07th February 2021 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2021 02:11 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Tovino Thomas leaving after attending the inaugural ceremony of AMMA’s new headquraters in Kochi on Saturday | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a surprise move, Mohanlal, the president of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), revealed details of the much-rumoured film that was planned by the actors’ body on the sidelines of the inaugural ceremony of AMMA’s headquarters building in Kochi on Saturday.

To help the industry and for the welfare of film artists, AMMA has planned to make a big budget movie like Twenty-20 that saw Mohanlal, Mammootty, Suresh Gopi, Jayaram and Dileep, and several others act together. Mohanlal said the film will be a crime thriller to be directed by Priyadarshan and T K Rajeev Kumar. It will be produced by Aashirvad Cinemas for AMMA.

“It’s tough to organise a show in the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic. So, we have planned to do a film just like how we did Twenty-20, to help the industry which suffered a severe setback due to the pandemic. We heard a very interesting story and around 140 artists will work in the movie. I humbly request everyone to act in it,” Mohanlal said. The movie’s script is by director T K Rajeev Kumar, who had earlier directed movies like Chanakyan and Pavithram. The film is expected to have roles for all major actors in the Malayalam film industry and will be released this year itself. Interestingly, the public can suggest a suitable title for the film and a contest for the same will be announced soon.

Mohanlal and Mammootty jointly unveiled the first-look poster of the movie at the function and also inaugurated the building together in the presence of other actors Mukesh, Ganesh Kumar, Siddique, Baburaj, Honey Rose, Edavela Babu and Jagadish — all  members of AMMA executive council. “We hope the new building will come in handy for Malayalam cinema,” said Mohanlal.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal skipped queries on his stance on the ongoing farmers’ protest. Lal said he would respond later and there would come an occasion to air his view. Later, the executive committee meeting of AMMA was held in the new office building.

TAGS
Mohanlal AMMA Malayalam Movie Kochi Kerala Mammootty
