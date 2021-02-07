Bhagyalakshmi's complaint: Film director Santhivila Dinesh arrested, secured bail

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram cyber crime police have arrested the film director Santhivila Dinesh in connection with the complaint lodged by dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi for making defamatory comments against her on social media. However, Dinesh was released on bail as he had secured an anticipatory bail earlier.

The arrest was recorded later Saturday after charging Section 354D ( Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of Indian Penal Code and Section 120 (0) of Kerala Police act ( if any person, causing, through any means of communication, a nuisance of himself to any person by repeated or undesirable or anonymous call, letter, writing, message, e-mail or through a messenger, shall be punished on conviction) . Earlier, the Museum police had registered a case against him and the case was later transferred to Cybercrime police.

The arrest was based on the second complaint by the dubbing artist in which she was verbally abused on social media. In the first complaint , Dinesh had secured bail. It was also the same complaint that Dinesh had made defamatory comments against her.

Bhagyalakshmi had also complained to the Chief Minister and State Police Chief against the director's defamatory remarks in a YouTube video. She had submitted copies of the video to the police as a digital evidence.