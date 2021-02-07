STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Bhagyalakshmi's complaint: Film director Santhivila Dinesh arrested, secured bail

Bhagyalakshmi had also complained to the Chief Minister and State Police Chief against the director's defamatory remarks in a YouTube video.

Published: 07th February 2021 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2021 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

Director, Shanthivila Dinesh

Director, Shanthivila Dinesh (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram cyber crime police have arrested the film director Santhivila Dinesh in connection with the complaint lodged by dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi for making defamatory comments against her on social media. However, Dinesh was released on bail as he had secured an anticipatory bail earlier.

The arrest was recorded later Saturday after charging Section 354D ( Assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of Indian Penal Code and Section 120 (0) of Kerala Police act ( if any person, causing, through any means of communication, a nuisance of himself to any person by repeated or undesirable or anonymous call, letter, writing, message, e-mail or through a messenger, shall be punished on conviction) . Earlier, the Museum police had registered a case against him and the case was later transferred to Cybercrime police.

The arrest was based on the second complaint by the dubbing artist in which she was verbally abused on social media. In the first complaint , Dinesh had secured bail. It was also the same complaint that Dinesh had made defamatory comments against her. 

Bhagyalakshmi had also complained to the Chief Minister and State Police Chief against the director's defamatory remarks in a YouTube video. She had submitted copies of the video to the police as a digital evidence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Santhivila Dinesh arrest Bhagyalakshmi complaint
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing protest against Centres farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday Feb. 7 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Toolkit row: Centre asks Twitter to remove 1,178 Pak-Khalistani handles
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Increase gap between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Experts
Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tax on EPF interest will not impact all salaried individuals
Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At several locations along the road to Hosur, welcome arches were erected to greet Sasikala. (Photo | EPS)
Sasikala returns to Tamil Nadu after four years to grand reception
Farmers' Protest: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri border as stir enters day 74
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp