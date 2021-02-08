Appeal against Kerala varsity mark donation claim

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Save Education Forum, a collective for education reforms, has submitted an appeal to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan against the alleged marks donation in the assistant professor appointment at University of Kerala.

The varsity recently recuited a person who has not passed UGC NET, it said.

To the post in its Arabic Dept, the university had issued a notification inviting applications on November 27, 2017. The last date to apply was December 28, 2017.

As per UGC norms, a person being appointed to the post has to meet all the qualifications before the last date of the submission of application.

The newly-recruited assistant professor in the department has violated this. It is alleged he illegally secured eight marks extra to overtake another candidate in the interview by producing a research work that he published after the December 28 deadline.

The special certificate he produced is dated 16/08/2019. For a candidate without NET, this certificate is mandatory to apply for the post.

​Many within the varsity have come up in protest against the appointment. Save Education Forum alleges that all kinds of administrative malpractices are rampant in the university these days after the present VC has assumed charge.