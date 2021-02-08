STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala has seen 'Kumbh Mela' of backdoor appointments in last five years: Ramesh Chennithala

The Congress leader claimed that the youngsters who made it to the PSC rank list were being ignored.

Published: 08th February 2021 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: If elected to power in the upcoming assembly elections, the UDF will bring in a law to curb illegal and backdoor appointments in the government, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said on Monday. 

Addressing the media as part of the 'Aishwarya Kerala Yatra' at Mannarkad, Chennithala said that in the last five years, the state has seen close to 3 lakh illegal appointments by the LDF government and it appears to be a 'Kumbh Mela' of backdoor hirings.

The Congress leader further claimed that the youngsters who made it to the PSC rank list were being ignored. "Appointments by contract and consultancy are the order of the day. Relatives, party sympathisers and active workers were appointed. Even temporary appointments should be made through proper employment," he said. 

On the controversy stemming out of the appointment of former MP MB Rajesh's wife as the assistant professor at Sree Sankara University in Kallady, Chennithala said that the three subject experts on the interview board were not Congressmen but Left sympathisers. "These subject experts are being criticised for speaking the truth. The conspiracy theory is nothing but a figment of the imagination of the Left leaders. If the UDF is elected, such appointments will be reconsidered."

On the Sabarimala issue, the opposition leader slammed CPM leader MV Govindan Master who stated that one cannot ignore those who have faith in the holy shrine. "If that was the case, will Govindan Master initiate steps to accept the affidavit submitted by the UDF and withdraw the one given by the LDF government," he asked. 

"The LDF Government is now stating that they will hold discussions when the Supreme Cout announces its verdict. The LDF was asked to convene an all-party meeting when the last verdict of the Supreme court was pronounced. But the Government did not care to listen. All these claims are just hogwash."

"It is up to the LDF Government to clear its stand on the issue. The Government had trampled upon the beliefs and customs of a large majority of people by using the police against the devotees. Therefore, the Government should seek forgiveness from the people," Chennithala said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala polls 2021 Kerala assembly election 2021 UDF LDF government Ramesh Chennithala
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing protest against Centres farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday Feb. 7 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Toolkit row: Centre asks Twitter to remove 1,178 Pak-Khalistani handles
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Increase gap between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Experts
Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tax on EPF interest will not impact all salaried individuals
Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At several locations along the road to Hosur, welcome arches were erected to greet Sasikala. (Photo | EPS)
Sasikala returns to Tamil Nadu after four years to grand reception
Farmers' Protest: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri border as stir enters day 74
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp