Kerala has seen 'Kumbh Mela' of backdoor appointments in last five years: Ramesh Chennithala

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: If elected to power in the upcoming assembly elections, the UDF will bring in a law to curb illegal and backdoor appointments in the government, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said on Monday.

Addressing the media as part of the 'Aishwarya Kerala Yatra' at Mannarkad, Chennithala said that in the last five years, the state has seen close to 3 lakh illegal appointments by the LDF government and it appears to be a 'Kumbh Mela' of backdoor hirings.

The Congress leader further claimed that the youngsters who made it to the PSC rank list were being ignored. "Appointments by contract and consultancy are the order of the day. Relatives, party sympathisers and active workers were appointed. Even temporary appointments should be made through proper employment," he said.

On the controversy stemming out of the appointment of former MP MB Rajesh's wife as the assistant professor at Sree Sankara University in Kallady, Chennithala said that the three subject experts on the interview board were not Congressmen but Left sympathisers. "These subject experts are being criticised for speaking the truth. The conspiracy theory is nothing but a figment of the imagination of the Left leaders. If the UDF is elected, such appointments will be reconsidered."

On the Sabarimala issue, the opposition leader slammed CPM leader MV Govindan Master who stated that one cannot ignore those who have faith in the holy shrine. "If that was the case, will Govindan Master initiate steps to accept the affidavit submitted by the UDF and withdraw the one given by the LDF government," he asked.

"The LDF Government is now stating that they will hold discussions when the Supreme Cout announces its verdict. The LDF was asked to convene an all-party meeting when the last verdict of the Supreme court was pronounced. But the Government did not care to listen. All these claims are just hogwash."

"It is up to the LDF Government to clear its stand on the issue. The Government had trampled upon the beliefs and customs of a large majority of people by using the police against the devotees. Therefore, the Government should seek forgiveness from the people," Chennithala said.