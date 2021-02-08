Kerala Medical College teachers put off stir as KK Shailaja agrees for discussion

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The proposed indefinite strike by Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA) and Kerala Government Postgraduate Medical Teachers’ Association (KGPMTA) in protest against non-payment of salary dues and salary anomalies in the entry cadre was put off after Health Minister K K Shailaja agreed to hold discussions on Wednesday.

“We will have no option other than to go on strike from February 11 if the government does not take a favourable decision,” said Binoy S, state president of KGMCTA.

The doctors have been protesting against the salary dues since 2016 and the failure to rectify the salary anomalies in the entry cadre.

Though the government recently announced pay revision and payment of dues for other government employees, it has kept mum on the salary dues of doctors.

The doctors have been boycotting academic duties, pay ward admission, VIP duties, non-Covid meetings and board meets since January 29.

The strike has affected the classes and practicals of medical students.