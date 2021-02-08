Kerala State Electricity Board service now at your doorstep

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday inaugurated the ‘service at doorstep’ project of Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) .

"We have set an example nationally through our power generation and distribution. During the last four years, it was Kerala which won the national award for energy conservation . We are able to supply power without power cut or load shedding. Total electrification was also achieved," said the CM.

The service at doorstep project will be implemented in 362 electric sections in in the first phase.

New power connections, change of connection ownership, connected load and electric line- related issues will be dealt with through the service.

It can be availed by dialling toll-free number 1912. The service charge can be paid through KSEB counter or online.