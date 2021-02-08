STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala State Electricity Board service now at your doorstep

The service at doorstep project will be implemented in 362 electric sections in in the first phase.

Published: 08th February 2021 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 04:48 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity, Power

The service at doorstep project will be implemented in 362 electric sections in in the first phase. (Image used for representation)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday inaugurated the ‘service at doorstep’ project of Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) .

"We have set an example nationally through our power generation and distribution. During the last four years, it was Kerala which won the national award for energy conservation . We are able to  supply power without power cut or load shedding. Total electrification was also achieved," said the CM.

The service at doorstep project will be implemented in 362 electric sections in in the first phase.

New power connections, change of connection ownership, connected load and electric line- related issues will be dealt with through the service.

It can be availed by dialling toll-free number 1912. The service charge can be paid through KSEB counter or online.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala State Electricity Board
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing protest against Centres farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday Feb. 7 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Toolkit row: Centre asks Twitter to remove 1,178 Pak-Khalistani handles
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Increase gap between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Experts
Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tax on EPF interest will not impact all salaried individuals
Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At several locations along the road to Hosur, welcome arches were erected to greet Sasikala. (Photo | EPS)
Sasikala returns to Tamil Nadu after four years to grand reception
Farmers' Protest: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri border as stir enters day 74
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp