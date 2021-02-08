STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

No independent chief probe officer at police plaints authority yet

Though Kerala took the lead in setting up the SPCA, it is lagging behind other states in appointing an independent investigation officer to check police excesses.

Published: 08th February 2021 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

After repeated requests from SPCA, the government sanctioned the post in 2016. (Representational Photo)

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as custodial torture and other police excesses are on the rise, the state government has been sitting over a proposal for the past four years to appoint an independent Chief Investigation Officer in the State Police Complaints Authority (SPCA) to probe such incidents. 

After repeated requests from SPCA, the government sanctioned the post in 2016. To ensure the officer works impartially, the SPCA’s recommendation that the candidate should be a person who has never served in the Kerala Police, was finally accepted. 

The officer will have a rank equivalent to an SP and will probe custodial violence including all types of physical and mental torture inflicted on a person by police personnel. The officer is also entitled to conduct inspections at police stations anytime. However, the appointment is hanging fire at a time when over 1,800 complaints of police excesses are pending before the SPCA.

In 2017, the Home Department amended its earlier order and said the selection of the Chief Investigation Officer will be done by a committee of three members headed by the Additional Chief Secretary (Home & Vigilance), a nominee of the SPCA chairperson and a government nominee. 

Though the committee has held a couple of sittings in the past, the selection process has not been completed to such a crucial post even as cases of police atrocities continue to be on the rise.

Recently, the government nominee was replaced by another senior IPS officer, but the process is still in limbo, allegedly due to bureaucratic apathy. 

Though Kerala took the lead in setting up the SPCA, it is lagging behind other states in appointing an independent investigation officer to check police excesses.

​Ironically, a few other states which had taken a cue from the state’s move to appoint such an officer have completed the process, it is pointed out.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Police
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing protest against Centres farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday Feb. 7 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Toolkit row: Centre asks Twitter to remove 1,178 Pak-Khalistani handles
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Increase gap between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Experts
Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tax on EPF interest will not impact all salaried individuals
Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At several locations along the road to Hosur, welcome arches were erected to greet Sasikala. (Photo | EPS)
Sasikala returns to Tamil Nadu after four years to grand reception
Farmers' Protest: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri border as stir enters day 74
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp