STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Agitation called in Wynad against Centre for rejecting Kerala's proposal

The Kerala government had given a proposal to the Centre excluding most of the human settlements in the notification for the eco-sensitive area.

Published: 09th February 2021 08:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 08:39 PM   |  A+A-

Loktantrik Janata Dal MP MV Shreyams Kumar

Loktantrik Janata Dal MP MV Shreyams Kumar (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Public organisations and political parties have called for agitation in Wynad against the Centre for rejecting Kerala government's proposal over a notification on eco-sensitive zones, Loktantrik Janata Dal MP MV Shreyams Kumar said in a special mention in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Areas around Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary were declared as eco-sensitive zones in a draft notification recently released by the Environment Ministry.

According to the notification, most of the activities going on at present are banned in an area of 118.59 sq km which is termed as eco-sensitive, Kumar said.

The Kerala government had given a proposal to the Centre excluding most of the human settlements in the notification for the eco-sensitive area.

"Instead of approving the proposal, the same draft notification has been returned now. The people in the area are agitated and worried about losing their settlements. Many public organisations and political parties have called for large scale agitations in Wynad," Kumar said.

The sanctuary covered in the notification is rich in biodiversity and is a habitat of elephants and tigers.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has also sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for amendment in the notification.

Kumar said the area covered in the notification includes thickly-populated human settlements and towns, even a municipal town like Sultan Batheri.

"I understand that there is a move to enforce eco-sensitive zones to other wildlife sanctuaries also in Kerala. Areas around wildlife in Kerala are different from other wildlife areas in the country. Human inhabitation around the forests have developed into large cultivations and thickly-populated small towns," Kumar said.

He appealed to the Environment Minister to re-examine the norms for eco-sensitive zones and amend the notification by excluding the human settlements from the eco-sensitive zone around the wildlife sanctuaries.

"I am for protection of the environment and wildlife. At the same time we have to think about human life. There should be an outlook accommodating the co-existence of the wildlife and human settlements," Kumar said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wynad Kerala Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds
The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Survivors recall tunnel escape
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp