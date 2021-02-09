Pavaratty custodial death: CBI arraigns seven excise men

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against seven Excise officials who were involved in the custodial death of Malappuram native at Pavaratty, Thrissur in 2019. CBI Thiruvananthapuram Special Crime Branch Unit, DySP T P Ananthakrishnan filed the chargesheet before the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate court last week.

All the accused were members of Excise Enforcement and Anti Narcotics squad Thrissur who kept Ranjith Kumar from Tirur, Malappuram, in illegal custody and brutally tortured him resulting in his death. The chargesheet was filed against excise preven officers Abdul Jabbar and V A Ummer, excise civil officers Mahesh K U and Smibin V M who were charged under IPC Sections for murder, wrongful confinement, causing hurt, public servants framing incorrect documents and common intention. But murder charges were dropped against preventive officer Anup Kumar and civil excise officers Nidhin K Madavan and Benny M O who were also named by the CBI.

It was on October 1, 2019, Ranjit Kumar, 54, was taken into custody by the accused officials for possessing two kg of ganja from Guruvayur. He was later taken to the godown of a toddy shop at Pavaratty and assaulted from 3pm to 4.15pm on the same day. According to the CBI, the death happened at the godown itself. He was taken to Sanjose Hospital Pavaratty at 4.25pm where the death was confirmed.

Excise officials claimed that he was rushed to hospital after showing symptoms of epileptic seizure and died at the hospital. However, it was revealed in the post-mortem that the death occurred due to the blunt force injuries on the victim’s head and torso. There were 12 such injuries in the body. The case first probed by Kerala Police was transferred to the CBI following the decision of state government. The CBI also recommended major departmental action against Jijo Jose Circle Inspector excise, Thrissur, for making false entries to derail the probe.

Similarly, minor departmental action was recommended against P K Sanu, then Deputy excise Commissioner, Thrissur, then Pavaratty Circle Inspector of Police Fizan and Sandeep, then tahsildar, Chavakkad, for their failure to discharge their duty properly. The CBI has listed 95 witnesses, 89 documents and 39 Material Objects as evidence in the charge sheet. The chargesheet runs into nearly 750 pages.

Chronology of death recreated

On Oct 1, 2019 deceased

Ranjit Kumar picked up from Guruvayur

2kg of ganja recovered from the 54-year-old

Kumar taken to a toddy shop godown at Pavaratty

Assaulted from 3pm to 4.15pm, dies the same day

Rushed to Sanjose Hospital at 4.25pm, death confirmed

Autopsy showed 12 injuries on body