Prevent supply of illicit liquor to tribal communities: HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Authorities must take steps to prevent the supply of illicit liquor and intoxicating substances to tribal communities, with police, forest and other officials making periodical inspections, the High Court has held. It directed district collectors to file reports on the steps taken and deficiencies rectified in tribal hamlets of Wayanad, Nilambur and Kokkathodu within three months.

The court issued the order while disposing of a batch of petitions on various issues that afflict the traibal community in Attappady, like the supply of illicit liquor, atrocities against tribal women, rise of unmarried young mothers, the occurrence of unnatural deaths and land mafia activities.