Shut up and stay at home if you can’t speak truth, Sudhakaran tells Chandy

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran, known for his acid tongue and terse remarks, on Monday told former CM Oommen Chandy to ‘stay home with his mouth shut if he can’t tell truth to the public’.The outburst came during the inauguration of Vettikkavala Sadanandapuram road in Pathanapuram on Monday.

Apparently, the minister was irked by the constant allegations levelled by Chandy against the PWD.

“Chandy has humiliated himself by announcing that bridges were built every week during the UDF regime. He claims his government built 240 bridges across the state. But no one has seen these bridges. It seems he might have built them in his home town of Puthuppally,” he said.Sudhakaran also hit hard at AICC general secretary K C Venugopal who said the Alappuzha bypass would become a curse to the LDF government.