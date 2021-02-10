DIG to review job fraud case involving Saritha Nair

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Range DIG K Sanjay Kumar will review the probe on a job fraud case registered against solar scam accused Saritha S Nair at Neyyattinkara police station. The case pertaining to the conning of two people after offering them fake job promises was registered by Neyyattinkara police four months ago. However, there has been little progress in the case with the police failing to arrest even a single accused, prompting allegations that the police had developed cold feet as Saritha’s involvement had come to fore.

Sanjay Kumar told Express that the case needs to be verified before an action can be taken. Meanwhile, more audio clips purportedly belonging to Saritha appeared on media on Tuesday which could possibly push the government on a backfoot over the allegation of backdoor appointment in government jobs. Meanwhile, Saritha told media that voice was not hers and she has initiated legal action on the matter.