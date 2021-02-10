STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tension rises as Yuva Morcha members enter Kerala Secretariat protesting backdoor appointments

Three Yuva Morcha workers managed to breach the security cordon and entered the Secretariat compound.

Praveen Kumar, a last grade PSC rank holder poured kerosene himself threatening suicide lying on the road in front of Secretariat demadning immeodate appointments. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Secretariat premises witnessed tense moments on Wednesday morning after the Yuva Morcha activists, who came to express their solidarity for the agitating PSC rank holders, barged into the Secretariat by scaling the fence.

The activists had reached in front of the Secretariat in solidarity with the PSC rank holders, who were demanding extension of the validity of the rank lists for another six months and also to put an end to the regularization of temporary staff. 

The activists, including women, confronted the police, who blocked their entry into the Secretariat. Meanwhile, three Yuva Morcha workers managed to breach the security cordon and entered the Secretariat compound. They were apprehended by the cops and shifted to the police camp. Tension further escalated when the activists tried to block the police vehicles ferrying their compatriots to the police camp. 

The agitation which completed two weeks have been marked by high-voltage protests and emotional outbursts. Some of the agitators had even doused themselves in kerosene and threatened to commit suicide in protest against the government's decision not to enhance the validity of the rank lists and regularization of contract staff, a move they alleged hurt their job prospects.

