Art my livelihood, politics not for making money: Dharmajan Bolgatty

Ajith Kannan By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Amid speculation that actor Dharmajan Bolgatty will be the Congress candidate in Balussery in the assembly poll, the actor has been active in the constituency for the past few days. Though the Congress has not made any official announcement on his candidature so far, Dharmajan spoke with TNIE on his entry into politics and future plans.

There are rumours that you will be the UDF candidate in Balussery and you have been active in the constituency for the past few days. Can we hope of you becoming the candidate?

As of now, the Congress has not officially communicated with me over the candidature. However, I am ready to enter the fray for the party as I hope my candidature would help the Congress in the poll. Even if I don’t get a ticket, I will be active in campaigning to serve my party as it is my responsibility in the present political scenario.

You are active in the field of art including movies. What led you to enter politics suddenly?

I felt that Congress had suffered a setback recently. I have to contribute something to my party which is on a revival path. That is why I decided to enter active politics now. My image as an artist will definitely help the party. Usually, Congress does not offer tickets to people from arts, sports and other fields unlike rival fronts. I hope there will be a change in the UDF strategy this time and artists will be in fray.

A section of party supporters have been airing criticism that you are being imported into the fray destroying chances of many leaders who have been working round the clock for the party. Will this hurt your chances?

First of all, I am always a Congress man. I have a close connection with the party. During my college days, I was active in KSU. I ended my active presence in politics when I became busy in the field of art. Further, my father and brother were active Congress leaders. Hence, no one can say I am a newcomer or an imported candidate.

Dalit Congress leaders have objected to your candidature in Balussery.

I have not got any complaint regarding this. And, no protest has come to my notice. It is a reality that the party has limited seats. Hence, all eligible leaders may not get tickets. The party would be checking the winnability factor of the candidates. Hence, I value its decision. If the leadership asks me, I will definitely contest. Else, I won’t make any demand and will work for the party’s victory.

By entering the poll fray, are you getting ready to shift to politics full time, leaving art?

Never, I don’t want to leave my field as it is my livelihood. For me, politics would not be a way for making money. In fact, I think politics may cause me financial losses if elected. Hence, I will be continuing acting to sustain my family.

Why do you prefer Balussery when you have good chances in your native district of Ernakulam?

Actually, I don’t think about victory or defeat. I just want to fight for my party. Hence, Balussery is suitable. Further, I have a lot of friends and contacts in Kozhikode and these factors will help me in the poll. Though you are active in Balussery, have you informed the party leadership about your willingness?

As of now, no communication has taken place. However, the party leaders are aware of it and I hope they will take an appropriate decision at the right time.