STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Art my livelihood, politics not for making money: Dharmajan Bolgatty

Amid speculation that actor Dharmajan Bolgatty will be the Congress candidate in Balussery in the assembly poll, the actor has been active in the constituency for the past few days.

Published: 11th February 2021 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 03:40 AM   |  A+A-

Dharmajan Bolgatty

By Ajith Kannan
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Amid speculation that actor Dharmajan Bolgatty will be the Congress candidate in Balussery in the assembly poll, the actor has been active in the constituency for the past few days. Though the Congress has not made any official announcement on his candidature so far, Dharmajan spoke with TNIE on his entry into politics and future plans. 

There are rumours that you will be the UDF candidate in Balussery and you have been active in the constituency for the past few days. Can we hope of you becoming the candidate? 
As of now, the Congress has not officially communicated with me over the candidature. However, I am ready to enter the fray for the party as I hope my candidature would help the Congress in the poll. Even if I don’t get a ticket, I will be active in campaigning to serve my party as it is my responsibility in the present political scenario.  

You are active in the field of art including movies. What led you to enter politics suddenly?
I felt that Congress had suffered a setback recently. I have to contribute something to my party which is on a revival path. That is why I decided to enter active politics now. My image as an artist will definitely help the party. Usually, Congress does not offer tickets to people from arts, sports and other fields unlike rival fronts. I hope there will be a change in the UDF strategy this time and artists will be in fray.  

A section of party supporters have been airing criticism that you are being imported into the fray destroying chances of many leaders who have been working round the clock for the party. Will this hurt your chances?

First of all, I am always a Congress man. I have a close connection with the party. During my college days, I was active in KSU. I ended my active presence in politics when I became busy in the field of art. Further, my father and brother were active Congress leaders. Hence, no one can say I am a newcomer or an imported candidate. 

Dalit Congress leaders have objected to your candidature in Balussery. 
I have not got any complaint regarding this. And, no protest has come to my notice. It is a reality that the party has limited seats. Hence, all eligible leaders may not get tickets. The party would be checking the winnability factor of the candidates. Hence, I value its decision. If the leadership asks me, I will definitely contest. Else, I won’t make any demand and will work for the party’s victory. 

By entering the poll fray, are you getting ready to shift to politics full time, leaving art?
Never, I don’t want to leave my field as it is my livelihood. For me, politics would not be a way for making money. In fact, I think politics may cause me financial losses if elected. Hence, I will be continuing acting to sustain my family. 

Why do you prefer Balussery when you have good chances in your native district of Ernakulam?
Actually, I don’t think about victory or defeat. I just want to fight for my party. Hence, Balussery is suitable. Further, I have a lot of friends and contacts in Kozhikode and these factors will help me in the poll. Though you are active in Balussery, have you informed the party leadership about your willingness?
As of now, no communication has taken place. However, the party leaders are aware of it and I hope they will take an appropriate decision at the right time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharmajan Bolgatty Congress Kerala Elections Kerala assembly elections Kerala assembly polls
India Matters
Antibody surveys do not signal end of pandemic
A military medic from the Air Force Medical University prepares to leave for Wuhan from Xi'an, capital of northwestern China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo | AP)
WHO team says coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
For representational purposes
YouTube cracks down on music videos related to farmer protests
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
3 Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue inside the Tapovan Tunnel. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: How glaciers can burst and send floods downstream
File Photo | EPS
GOOD NEWS | Delhi sees zero COVID-19 death after nearly nine months, Kejriwal wants no drop in guard
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp