Firm political stand made IFFK different: Pinarayi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) is known for its uncompromising political stand which helped it find a place on the global cultural map, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. He was speaking after inaugurating the silver jubilee edition here on Wednesday.



“The festival has always stood with the tortured, oppressed and abused ones. Hence it gives prominence to films from the African, Asian and Latin American countries,” he said. Films from the third world countries alone are included in the competition category. This stand is against the cultural imperialism of America and Europe. Hence IFFK is different from other prominent festivals.

“The Life Time Achievement award for directors who take a progressive stand is another example of the festival’s political stand. This year’s winner Jean-Luc Godard is an ideal choice,” he said. Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan presided. Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan was the chief guest. Twenty-five lamps were lit marking the 25th edition. Adoor Gopalakrishnan received the Life Time Achievement award on behalf of Godard, who attended the event virtually.

“Godard Pala Yathrakal” by GP Ramachandran was released. Mayor Arya Rajendran, MLAs V K Prasanth and M Mukesh, district panchayat president Suresh Kumar, Chalachitra Academy chairman Kamal, vice-chairperson Beena Paul, KTDC chairman M Vijayakumar, principal secretary Rani George, and Academy secretary Ajoy Chandran attended.The inauguration was followed by the screening of “Quo Vadis, Aida?”