STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Pinarayi puts out Kappan’s Pala hopes

Seat cannot be given to NCP, CM tells party nat’l gen secy Praful Patel. Mani C Kappan-led faction set to join UDF

Published: 11th February 2021 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

MLA Mani C Kappan

Mani C Kappan (Photo | ENS)

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: The NCP-LDF saga is heading for a climax with the final chapter being written in New Delhi.
The NCP faction led by Pala MLA Mani C Kappan is slated to join the UDF and the party’s state unit, in all likelihood, is headed for a split after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan officially informed the party’s national general secretary Praful Patel that the Pala seat cannot be allocated to NCP. 

UDF insiders said Kappan will join the Aishwarya Kerala Yatra led by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala at Pala, when the rally enters Kottayam district on Sunday.NCP sources said Kappan is expected to announce his decision to leave LDF on Friday after the conclusion of the ongoing discussions with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Patel. NCP state president T P Peethambaran is also in New Delhi for the discussions. CPM has already agreed to grant the seat to Kerala Congress (M), headed by Jose K Mani.

“CPM has not shown political dignity towards NCP. We could not accept the move to hand over the Pala seat to the party that we defeated last time. A final call will be announced by the national leadership on Friday,” Kappan told reporters in New Delhi on Wednesday.The meeting in New Delhi was convened amid reports that Pinarayi had expressed unwillingness to allocate the Pala seat to NCP and suggested that Kappan contest from Kuttanad instead. This was conveyed during a phone conversation between Pinarayi and Patel recently.

Meanwhile, the NCP Pala block committee passed a resolution demanding that the seat not be handed over to the party that tasted defeat last time and that Kappan should be fielded from there. By asking Kappan to contest from another seat, LDF is conceding to KC(M)’s claim despite the party’s defeat, feel NCP leaders. 

Kappan currently enjoys the support of a few leaders, including Peethambaran, in the NCP state committee and four district committees including Kottayam and Alappuzha.The rebel faction supporting Transport Minister A K Saseendran is against a split. However, amid rumours that CPM may take over the Elathur assembly seat this time, they too are keenly awaiting the outcome of the discussions in New Delhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Elections Pinarayi Vijayan Mani C Kappan Kerala assembly elections Kerala assembly polls CPM Pala NCP
India Matters
Antibody surveys do not signal end of pandemic
A military medic from the Air Force Medical University prepares to leave for Wuhan from Xi'an, capital of northwestern China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo | AP)
WHO team says coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
For representational purposes
YouTube cracks down on music videos related to farmer protests
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
3 Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue inside the Tapovan Tunnel. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: How glaciers can burst and send floods downstream
File Photo | EPS
GOOD NEWS | Delhi sees zero COVID-19 death after nearly nine months, Kejriwal wants no drop in guard
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp