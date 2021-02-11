STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Protest brewing over buffer zones in Kerala's high ranges

With Centre’s notification declaring 1,546 sq km of land around 22 protected wildlife sanctuaries in the state as Eco-Sensitive Zones, farmers’ assnociations fear their livelihood is under threat. 

Published: 11th February 2021 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

high ranges of Kerala

CM Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to PM Modi on February 7 seeking an amendment to the notification. (Photo | Express)

By Manoj Vishwanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: The notification issued by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, declaring around 3.81 lakh acres or 1,546 sq km of land around 22 protected wildlife sanctuaries as Eco Sensitive Zones or buffer zones has triggered unrest among the residents of high ranges across the state.

With assembly elections around the corner, the farmers’ associations are planning to release a charter of demands, resolving to form a vote bank. “We will cast our vote only in favour of the parties that accept and give an assurance on implementing the demands,” said Alex Chandy Ozhukayil, chairman of Kerala Independent Farmers’ Association (KIFA).

The recent announcement by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar in Parliament that the buffer zone was declared based on recommendation by the state government has put the ruling LDF on the backfoot, but Forest Minister K Raju’s office said the government has submitted a revised plan removing human habitations from the buffer zone and the Centre will issue a revised notification soon.

Though the draft notification was issued in 2016, the farmers were not aware of it till 2018, when the forest department submitted a revised recommendation to the Union government. The farmers had been protesting against the move from August 2020 after the Centre issued notification declaring 53.6 sq km of land around Malabar sanctuary as buffer zone. However, the protest gained momentum as notifications were issued for 21 other sanctuaries.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 7 seeking an amendment to the notification declaring 118.59 sq km of land around Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary as Eco Sensitive Zone (ESZ). The state had submitted a revised recommendation on January 22 to reduce the buffer zone to 88.2 sq km, but the Centre issued the notification on January 28. “The buffer zone in Wayanad will be renotified and only plantations located in the forest fringe areas will come under the zone,” the minister clarified.

The notification prohibits commercial mining and quarrying, setting up of saw mills, polluting industries, commercial use of firewood, establishment of hydroelectric projects, use and production of hazardous products, tourism activities and discharge of effluents and solid waste into natural waterbodies. While the farmers are in support of banning quarrying activities and hazardous industries, the restrictions on agricultural activities have caused concern.

“While the authorities promise that there will not be any restriction on agricultural activities, the notification says agriculture, horticulture, dairy farming and aquaculture activities will be permitted only for local use. That means there will be restrictions on sale of agricultural products, which is the livelihood of the residents. What will be the fate of farmers cultivating rubber, cocoa, arecanut, coconut, banana, coffee and spices?” asked Alex Chandy.

According to him, the buffer zones will be brought under the Forest Conservation Act and sale of agriculture land, construction of houses, widening of roads, cutting trees and installation of mobile towers will be restricted. The notification says overhead power lines should be removed and underground cables encouraged. 

Though there will be a monitoring committee under the wildlife warden, which is entitled to give relaxation in guidelines, eight of the 10 members are government officers and there are only two public representatives. The farmers will have to approach the district collector and divisional forest officer for permission each time, said Alex Chandy.

The notification also restricts movement of commercial vehicles during night hours. Autorickshaws, taxi cars, pickup vans, trucks and buses fall under the category of commercial vehicles, which the farmers depend on for transportation of goods and commutation. There are restrictions on poultry and pig farming and cattle rearing. The farmers will not be allowed to sink a well for non-agriculture purpose, he said.

Activities prohibited  in eco-sensitive zones

Prohibited 

  •  Commercial mining and quarrying 
  •  Setting up of sawmills 
  •   Polluting industries 
  • Commercial use of firewood 
  •  Hydroelectric projects 
  •  Use and production of hazardous substances 
  •  Tourism activities 
  • Discharge of effluents and  solid waste into water bodies 

Regulated activities 

  • No commercial vehicle traffic during night hours 
  •  Agriculture only for local need 
  •  Restrictions on the sale of land 
  •  Drawing electric cables 
  • (promote underground cable) 
  •  Widening, relaying of roads need permission 
  • Cultivation in hill slopes and valleys 
  • Felling of trees 
  •  Establishment of hotels and resorts 
  • Commercial use of water
  •  Fencing around hotels, resorts 
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
eco-sensitive zones wildlife sanctuaries Kerala Independent Farmers’ Association Union Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Chang
India Matters
Antibody surveys do not signal end of pandemic
A military medic from the Air Force Medical University prepares to leave for Wuhan from Xi'an, capital of northwestern China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo | AP)
WHO team says coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
For representational purposes
YouTube cracks down on music videos related to farmer protests
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
3 Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue inside the Tapovan Tunnel. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: How glaciers can burst and send floods downstream
File Photo | EPS
GOOD NEWS | Delhi sees zero COVID-19 death after nearly nine months, Kejriwal wants no drop in guard
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp