Three-member committee formed to assess damage caused by Thiruvananthapuram oil spill

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the oil spill from a Travancore Titanium Products unit on the Veli coast here, the government has formed a three-member committee to study its environmental impact.

The committee will comprise principal secretary for industries department APM Muhammed Haneesh, Malabar Cements MD M Muhammed Ali and KMML MD S Chandrabose. The committee will have to file the report in 10 days. It also has to suggest ways to prevent a repeat of such events.

Around 2000 litres of furnace oil from the state-run chemical company leaked into the sea following a pipe burst on Wednesday morning. The oil was leaked through the drainage pipe. Fishermen in the locality noticed the leak and informed the company authorities.

Though the leak was quickly plugged, preventing a large flow into the sea, the marine ecosystem on the one kilometre stretch has been affected. The company removed coastal sand polluted with oil.