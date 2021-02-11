Transgender who fought poll dies in self-immolation bid

By Express News Service

KANNUR: K Sneha, 34, the lone transgender woman who had contested in the recent local body elections in the state, died of burns following a self-immolation bid in front of her house at Thottada Samjwadi colony here on Tuesday night.

Sneha had stood as an independent candidate from Kizhunna ward of Kannur Corporation. Her candidature attracted wide media attention, especially during the campaigning period.

According to eyewitnesses, she came out of her house at 10pm, poured kerosene over her head and set herself ablaze. Sneha, who lived with husband Rajesh and parents Suleiman and Kochamma, was employed in the construction sector.

She also worked in catering and was a member of the transgender Kudumbashree unit. Edakkad police, who have registered a case of unnatural death, said family issues were behind her extreme step.