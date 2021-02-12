STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Ashtamudi wetland under siege

Large areas of Ashtamudi have been reclaimed for development projects and more are earmarked for upcoming projects.

Published: 12th February 2021 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

Filling of lake carried by Kerala PWD for the construction of third phase of link road near KSRTC bus stand

By Sindu Choodan
Express News Service

KOLLAM: The Ashtamudi lake in Kollam district, state’s second largest lake, and one of the three wetlands in the state listed under the Ramsar convention is facing serious environmental degradation. Home to several plant and bird species, the lake was declared a wetland of international importance under the Ramsar Convention on August 19, 2002. But since then little has been done to protect it. Not even a signboard has been placed to indicate the stature of the lake that was numbered Ramsar site 1,204.

“The authorities concerned have carried out minimal work to conserve the Ashtamudi lake. Voluntary efforts by social organisations and local people are keeping it alive,” said V I Rahul, an environmentalist who lives near the lake. e said reclamation, pollution and sand-mining have caused immense damage to the famed water body. 

V K Madhusoodanan, another environmentalist, said only a small portion of the special funds allocated by the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests for the conservation of the lake has been utilised. “Almost all courses of the lake have become waste-dumping sites with plastic the biggest threat,” he said.

Large areas of Ashtamudi have been reclaimed for development projects and more are earmarked for upcoming projects. The lake that once spanned an area of 61.4 sq km has now shrunk to 34 sq km. Besides encroachment to accommodate the increasing population, the formation of new islets between Dalavapuram, Neendakara and Kavanadu have also contributed to the reduction in the area of the lake.

Outer ring-road extension
Water in the Ashtamudi lake has turned darker with the authorities giving the nod to fill it by destroying mangroves to enable the construction of a ring-road extension. Even the basic environmental clearance from the State Wetland Authority of Kerala (SWAK) has not been taken for the construction violating the Coastal Regulation Zone and the Ramsar norms. 

Rahul has filed a public interest litigation (PIL) with the Kerala High Court regarding the issue. The PIL points out that, if the road is allowed, it would severely affect the already disturbed ecosystem of the Ashtamudi wetland. SWAK, Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority, Kollam district collector, city corporation, Directorate of Environment and Climate Change, Public Works Department and the State of Kerala are respondents in the case.  

Road construction 
The 2.75 km road, costing B254.4 crore, has been constructed to ease the traffic along the 1.6 km stretch connecting Collectorate Junction, High School Junction and Kollam bus stand. However, the Kollam bypass has apparently made the project irrelevant as a major part of the traffic flows along the bypass. Though the authorities claim the road will be constructed on pillars, the tidal flow of water is likely to be affected.

61.4 sq km was the area of the lake earlier. Now it has shrunk to 34 sq km. Large areas of Ashtamudi have been reclaimed for development projects and more are earmarked for upcoming projects

It’s state’s second largest lake, and one of the three wetlands in the state listed under the Ramsar convention

Water in the Ashtamudi lake has turned darker with the authorities giving the nod to fill it

  Litigation against pollution
In 2018, lawyers Boris Paul and V I Rahul had filed a petition with the District Legal Services Authority regarding the increasing pollution in Ashtamudi Lake. Based on their PIL, a meeting was called recently by DSLA secretary Subitha Chirakkal, which was attended by 15 representatives including from Kollam Corporation, district panchayat, State Wetland Authority, PWD, and Suchitwa Mission.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashtamudi lake Kollam Pollution
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (Parveen Negi | EPS)
PMLA case: Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar granted bail
The explosion occurred when some chemicals were being mixed to produce fireworks at the unit in Acchankulam village, they said, adding the injured had been hospitalised. (Photo | EPS)
Major blast at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu: 13 dead, 20+ injured
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp