Crime Branch to summon Sunny Leone, husband, others again

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Crime Branch (CB) will summon Bollywood actor Sunny Leone, her husband Daniel Weber and chief executive officer of their production house Sunil Rajani for collecting their statement again in connection with a cheating case.The case was registered against the trio based on the complaint by Perumbavoor-based programme coordinator Shiyas Kunhumuhammed, who alleged that Leone took `29 lakh on the promise of appearing for an event but failed to turn up.

A CB team had collected Leone’s statement a few days ago when she was in Thiruvananthapuram on a private visit. The decision to take her statement again was made after it was found that Shiyas did not make any direct payment to the actor. Rather, a few other persons made online payments to her account on Shiyas’ behalf. “We have identified the persons who deposited money in her account. In this context, we need to question her again. A detailed statement needs to be prepared,” said CB SP Tomy Sebastian.

The CB will serve a notice in advance on the actor for questioning as per the directive of the High Court which had stayed the trio’s arrest. In her earlier statement to the CB, Leone had admitted to accepting the amount but had blamed the event organisers for cancelling the event despite rescheduling it five times.