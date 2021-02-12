Kollam: Father arrested for raping, impregnating daughter

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A 45-year-old man was on Thursday arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating his 13-year-old daughter at his residence in Chathannoor. A 22-year-old boy, a friend of victim’s brother, had been arrested in October in this connection. According to the police, the girl is now three months pregnant. The incident came to light when she was taken to a hospital in the district for stomach cramps.

After check-up the doctors informed the police and childline that the child had been raped. Following this, she was subjected to counselling. In the first counselling session, she revealed that she was raped by her friend’s brother, said police.

Based on her statement, police arrested the 22-year-old. During the second session of the counselling held recently, the child revealed the involvement of her father, police added.A case was registered and the accused were charged with several Sections including those under the POCSO Act. Police said they have intensified the investigation in the case.