My aim is to scout for budding footballers, make them world-beaters: IM Vijayan

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Come elections, whether state or Parliament, the name of soccer star IM Vijayan will start doing the rounds in Kerala as a probable candidate. This has been a routine occurrence in recent years and 2021 is no different. According to the political grapevine, UDF is toying with the idea of fielding him in central or northern Kerala.

However, in a surprise move, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday suggested his name as head of the Kerala Police Football Academy. Here, IM Vijayan opens up to TNIE on his future plans and aspirations while scotching rumours of a possible foray into politics.

Congrats on being named as director of Kerala Police Football Academy. Will it finally end speculation regarding your initiation into electoral politics?

Thank you. Kerala Police Football Academy has been in the making for the past few months. But the announcement regarding my appointment came as a real surprise. I can promise heyday for the Kerala Police as there is no paucity of talented footballers in the state. My political initiation used to become a talking point in the run-up to the elections in the last couple of years and the new role has nothing to do with it. I have five more years of service left and will like to complete my government service first.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, it had been said that UDF toyed with the idea of fielding you from Alathur and that you backed out after formal talks. Any truth in that?

Yes, but I never backed out. Rather, the offer was politely declined. Not only Congress, I get feelers from other fronts to contest on their ticket. This time too, I got feelers from all three fronts. But I will like to complete my government service and believe as director of the academy I can do a lot for the younger generation by honing their skills with the help of veterans.

So that means it will be a while before the state gets to see your famed free kicks and overhead kicks in politics. If they (political parties) are desperately keen on fielding me, they can send me to the Rajya Sabha like they did in the case of Sachin Tendulkar and actor Rekha (chuckles).

What is your next priority and game plan?

I will focus on recruiting children from the state to the police academy. My ambition is to provide stay, food and schooling to these children along with imparting footballing skills. With government backing, this can be achieved. Harnessing the plentiful talent available in the state and providing budding footballers the right opportunities at the right time is the key.

It must be pointed out that then Kerala Police team coach E M Sreedharan and former DGP M K Joseph had recruited me to the Kerala Police squad after watching my footballing skills. M K Joseph had fondly referred to me as a ‘diamond in the garbage’. So along with inspiring a generation of footballers, my ambition is to scout for budding footballers and train them into world-beaters.