STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Pinarayi govt regularising VS-term appointments: Chennithala

The UDF workers accorded reception to the yatra at Angamaly, Aluva, North Paravur and Kochi. Chandy inaugurated the valedictory meeting at Marine Drive.

Published: 12th February 2021 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala shakes hands with K V Thomas, who is appointed KPCC working president, at a reception given to the Aishwarya Kerala Yatra in Kochi on Thursday. Former CM Oommen Ch

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala turned the screws further on the LDF government over the recruitment row saying the Pinarayi Vijayan regime, in its last days in office, is regularising the temporary appointments made by the previous VS Achuthanandan government.“Pinarayi’s claim that his government regularised the temporary appointments made during Oommen Chandy’s term is false. He is saying those who completed 10 years of temporary service will be regularised.

But these persons are CPM members and they were appointed during the final year of the Achuthanandan government,”  said Chennithala as the UDF’s Aishwarya Kerala Yatra entered Ernakulam district on Thursday.Chennithala said it was wrong on the part of the government to say those staging protests in front of the Secretariat did not figure in the rank list. 

“The Facebook posts of these persons who had criticised the government for appointing them despite figuring in the rank list are being discussed widely even now. So it shows the government’s double standard,” said Chennithala.“The CM should hold talks with the agitating rank-holders and try to end their protest. He is humiliating them just like PM Narendra Modi is doing with the farmers in Delhi,” said Chennithala.

The UDF workers accorded reception to the yatra at Angamaly, Aluva, North Paravur and Kochi. Chandy inaugurated the valedictory meeting at Marine Drive.“The LDF government has forgotten the people. If they are pro-people, they would have reduced the surplus tax imposed by the state government on fuel at a time when the price of petroleum products is sky-rocketing,” said Chandy. The UDF government had given up a revenue of Rs 617 crore by doing away with the surplus tax when prices were hiked,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Elections Ramesh Chennithala Pinarayi Vijayan VS Achuthanandan
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (Parveen Negi | EPS)
PMLA case: Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar granted bail
The explosion occurred when some chemicals were being mixed to produce fireworks at the unit in Acchankulam village, they said, adding the injured had been hospitalised. (Photo | EPS)
Major blast at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu: 13 dead, 20+ injured
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp