Pinarayi govt regularising VS-term appointments: Chennithala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala turned the screws further on the LDF government over the recruitment row saying the Pinarayi Vijayan regime, in its last days in office, is regularising the temporary appointments made by the previous VS Achuthanandan government.“Pinarayi’s claim that his government regularised the temporary appointments made during Oommen Chandy’s term is false. He is saying those who completed 10 years of temporary service will be regularised.

But these persons are CPM members and they were appointed during the final year of the Achuthanandan government,” said Chennithala as the UDF’s Aishwarya Kerala Yatra entered Ernakulam district on Thursday.Chennithala said it was wrong on the part of the government to say those staging protests in front of the Secretariat did not figure in the rank list.

“The Facebook posts of these persons who had criticised the government for appointing them despite figuring in the rank list are being discussed widely even now. So it shows the government’s double standard,” said Chennithala.“The CM should hold talks with the agitating rank-holders and try to end their protest. He is humiliating them just like PM Narendra Modi is doing with the farmers in Delhi,” said Chennithala.

The UDF workers accorded reception to the yatra at Angamaly, Aluva, North Paravur and Kochi. Chandy inaugurated the valedictory meeting at Marine Drive.“The LDF government has forgotten the people. If they are pro-people, they would have reduced the surplus tax imposed by the state government on fuel at a time when the price of petroleum products is sky-rocketing,” said Chandy. The UDF government had given up a revenue of Rs 617 crore by doing away with the surplus tax when prices were hiked,” he added.