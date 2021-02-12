Publish list of eligible beneficiaries eligible for forward caste reservation: NSS

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The Nair Service Society (NSS) moved an interlocutory application in the Kerala High Court on Thursday seeking direction to the Kerala government to publish the list of beneficiaries eligible for forward community reservation.The government had in October last year announced 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections among forward communities.

“The members of these communities are not able to avail benefits of the reservation as the government has not published the list of communities included in the forward community reservation. The tahsildars are refusing to issue eligibility certificates to the candidates due to lack of clarity. The government should have issued a notification listing out the communities eligible for reservation,” said NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair.

The NSS had filed a writ petition before the High Court on November 25, 2020, seeking direction to the government to publish the list of beneficiary communities. The NSS has also demanded to implement the forward community reservation with retrospective effect.

“It has been noticed that the authorities are converting the forward community reservation seat to general if there is shortage of eligible candidates. The government issues a second advertisement when there is a shortage of eligible candidates from the SC/ST and OBC communities. The same practice should be followed in the case of forward communities,” he said.