Six CPI MLAs including three ministers not to fight Kerala Assembly polls under new party rule

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A host of senior CPI leaders including six sitting MLAs will not be contesting the Assembly elections this time. The CPI state council which met here on Friday decided not to field those who had contested the Assembly elections three times. The decision has been taken to ensure a generation shift in the party.

Going by the criteria, three ministers - VS Sunil Kumar (Thrissur), P Thilothaman (Cherthala) and K Raju (Punalur) - in addition to three other sitting MLAs - C Divakaran (Nedumangad), Mullakkara Ratnakaran (Chadayamangalam) and ES Bijimol (Peerumedu) - won't be able to contest this time.

Contrary to the earlier practice, the party also decided not to give an exemption to anyone from the criteria. Party office-bearers will have to first step down from the party position, if they want to contest.

Currently, the party has 19 MLAs in the 140-member assembly. Deputy Speaker V Sasi, who contested twice and Chief Whip K Rajan, who is completing his first term, might get one more chance to contest.

CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said the party decision was taken to give opportunity to more freshers. "Those who want to raise complaints can do so, but there won't be any exemption in the criteria," he said.

Rajendran and assistant secretaries K Prakash Babu and Sathyan Mokeri will stay away from competition. Going by the three-term criteria, a host of other senior leaders including KE Ismayil, CN Jayadevan and KP Rajendran won't be in the fray.

Though the CPI had earlier introduced a two-term norm for MLAs, the party used to give exemptions to senior leaders based on various factors. Usually the district leaderships demand exemption for certain leaders citing winnability. Responding to questions on the same, Rajendran said, "Winnability is a relative criteria. We go by the influence of the party and the left front among the people." He added that no constituency can be termed as the monopoly of any leader.