Kerala govt should slash tax on petrol: Chennithala

The state government should reduce the tax on petroleum products to ease the burden of common man, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has said. 

Published: 13th February 2021 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government should reduce the tax on petroleum products to ease the burden of common man, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has said. “The Centre and state government are looting the public. The Centre has increased excise duty of petrol 11 times and the consumer is forced to pay 200% tax. States like Maharashtra and Rajasthan have slashed the tax and Kerala should follow suit,” he told reporters here. He said the previous UDF regime had waived revenue to the tune of Rs 619 crore to support consumers.  

He said winnability will be the criteria for selecting candidates in Congress. Youngsters and women will be given more opportunity. He said UDF will consider welcoming NCP into its fold if the party leaves LDF. Interacting with representatives of various communities at a breakfast session at BTH Hotel, Chennithala said all cases registered against people who participated in protests against violation of temple practices at Sabarimala cannot be withdrawn. 

Former Indian Ambassador to Netherlands Venu Rajamony and actor Salim Kumar attended the meet. Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council secretary-general Fr Jacob Palackappilly said the Catholic Church has no role in the attempts made to divide Muslims and Christians. However, the complaints of disparity in providing minority reservation should be addressed.

Seafood Exporters Association Kerala president Alex K Ninan said aquaculture should be promoted in wetlands which are left fallow for over 10 years. Writer Satheesh Chandran demanded that the UDF should take steps to save the cultural sphere from the clutches of the AKG Centre. 

