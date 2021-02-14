STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

15 Belgian Malinois dogs to add teeth to K9 squad

Usually the K9 squad passes out from their training centre itself at Kerala Police Academy (KPA), Thrissur.

Published: 14th February 2021 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By CYNTHIA CHANDRAN
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: 15 Belgian Malinois dogs which include Maya, a specialist cadaver trainee dog that helped police and  National Disaster Response Force team in locating three bodies braving heavy rain during last August, will be passing out of K9 squad of Kerala Police on Wednesday.For the first time, Thiruvananthapuram will be hosting the event much to the happiness of dog lovers in the capital city as the event is open to public. 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, an ardent pet lover and a pet parent of Robin, a four-year-old Labrador Retriever, will be receiving the salute from the Belgian Malinois dogs where they will be putting up a show of their skills they had acquired during the course of their 10-month intense training.

Usually the K9 squad passes out from their training centre itself at Kerala Police Academy (KPA), Thrissur. But this time there is an exception which will give an opportunity for dog lovers in capital city to see them perform. The first set of five Belgian Malinois which were bought from Punjab Home Guards in 2019 has since been deployed in various dog squads across the state.

Following their brilliant performance, the Kerala Police decided to buy 15 more Belgian Malinois who will pass out from Police Stadium at Thycaud here on Wednesday at 5 pm. A senior police official told TNIE that the K9 squad is undergoing a sea change by bringing in ‘trade dogs’ instead of the earlier type ‘show dogs.’

“The 15 Belgian Malinois have been trained in dispersing mobs, catching thieves, tracing robbers, detecting bombs and sniffing out narcotic substances. Along with Belgian Malinois, mostly indigenous breeds like Kanni, Chippiparai and Mudhol Hound as well as Working Labradors and Beagle, who have undergone training at KPA, will be performing before the chief minister and police officials for 90 minutes”, said a senior police official.Already, 15 Belgian Malinois have reached Thiruvananthapuram and are engaged in two-hour training during morning and evening before their D-day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Belgian Malinois
India Matters
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Right to protest and express dissent comes with certain duties: SC
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)
Centre's willingness to amend farm laws means they are flawed: Amarinder
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI)
Judiciary ramshackled, going to court is useless: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Farmers raise slogans during their protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
R-Day violence: Farmer unions demand judicial inquiry into FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Live free, travel far: The lawyer who quit to see the world on his bike
The Last Puppeteer: Padma Shri Pankajakshi, Nokkuvidya Pavakali's keeper
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp