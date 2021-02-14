Another 180 Covid cases reported from two schools in Malappuram

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: As many as 180 more persons, including students and teachers, tested positive for Covid-19 at Maranchery Government Higher Secondary School and Vannery Higher Secondary School on Saturday.Earlier, the schools were temporarily closed after 262 persons, including students and staff, tested positive for the virus last Sunday. From the newly reported cases, 95 cases are from Maranchery Government HSS and 85 from Vannery HSS. However, district health department maintained that the Covid-19 situation in the surrounding areas of the schools is under control.

“The new cases were identified as part of the preventive measures taken by the health department. After a Class X student of Maranchery HSS tested positive, we conducted tests after tracing his contacts in the school and other places, including his home. Proper advice and treatments will be given to those who tested positive and steps will be taken to reopen the schools soon,” said district medical officer K Sakeena.

The DMO claimed that the health department avoided a spread of the virus in the area with timely interventions. The health department has given instructions to school managements to properly follow Covid protocol.