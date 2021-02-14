Mani C Kappan leaves LDF, says Pala people with him

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After dilly-dallying, Pala MLA Mani C Kappan of NCP has announced his decision to leave the Left front. Kappan, who ended Kerala Congress (M)’s reign in the UDF fortress of Pala in September 2019, announced he and his followers would join the UDF as an alliance partner. He claimed seven district presidents and nine of the party office-bearers were with him.

Kappan, who arrived at the Kochi airport from New Delhi on Saturday, said he was hopeful the national leadership would support his decision. Kappan said he will attend the reception to Aishwarya Kerala Yatra led by Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala in Pala on Sunday.Meanwhile, Transport Minister A K Saseendran, who leads the NCP faction that wants to remain in the LDF, said Kappan should resign his MLA post before joining the UDF.

Kappan unlikely to resign as MLA

“His decision to join the UDF is an injustice to the people who voted for him. There is no political situation in Kerala for the NCP to leave the LDF,” said Saseendran.Saseendran said Kappan could have waited for party national leadership’s decision before announcing his plans. He alleged the hasty move reveals the MLA has entered into a pact with the UDF.

The NCP national leadership, on its part, seems to be favouring the LDF. Party state president T P Peethambaran, who is in New Delhi, said party national president Sharad Pawar has not approved Kappan’s decision to join the UDF.

Kappan has also indicated he would not resign as MLA even if the party decides against him. “I’m confident the national leadership will favour me. The people of Pala are with me,” he said. Chennithala has said the UDF will give Pala seat to Kappan even if he comes alone.Responding to Kappan’s decision, LDF convenor A Vijayaraghavan said it was a personal decision and would not have any political significance. “NCP is more important than Kappan,” he said.