NRI businessman kidnapped from Nadapuram

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: An NRI businessman was allegedly kidnapped from Nadapuram on Saturday by an unidentified gang which demanded Rs 1 crore as ransom to release him.The police have registered a case and launched a probe into the incident. According to police, M T K Ahammed, of Mekkara Thazhe Kuni, in Thunery near Nadapuram, was reportedly missing from Saturday morning. As per the complaint lodged by his relatives, the man was abducted by a gang when he was on the way to town on his scooter.

Later, the gang members called the family members over phone and demanded `1 crore as ransom for releasing him, said the police. Ahammed is running a business in Qatar and a Koyilandy native was terminated from his firm recently. There was a dispute between them in connection with the termination. The family alleged that Ahammed has been receiving threatening calls from the man and he is suspected to be behind the incident.

Meanwhile, the family of Ahammed came out with protest against alleged police inaction in the incident. They said police did not initiate an effective probe in the initial hours. Though there were hints about the culprits, the police didn’t act swiftly to trace them, family alleged.