STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Corporatisation of farming sector a bane: Metropolitan

Opens 126th Maramon Convention, expresses anguish over farmers’ plight, says the Church should take proactive role against social evils

Published: 15th February 2021 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 02:29 AM   |  A+A-

Mar Thoma Church supreme head Theodosius Mar Thoma Metropolitan addresses the faithful while inaugurating the 126th edition of Maramon Convention | SHAJI VETTIPURAM

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: The Church should take a proactive role against social evils, Mar Thoma Church supreme head Theodosius Mar Thoma Metropolitan has said. Inaugurating the 126th Maramon Convention, being organised under the auspices of the Mar Thoma Evangelistic Association on the sand-bed of the Pampa near Kozhenchery on Sunday, the metropolitan said corporatisation has made wide disparity in society as the rich get richer and the poor get poorer. 

The metropolitan expressed anguish over the farmers’ agitation against the threat of corporatisation in the farming sector. “How can the Church remain silent when the poor and the poverty-stricken are denied their basic rights and privileges? Society should be compassionate towards such people and stand with them when others take away their rightful share,” he said. 

“People must realise the threat and challenges posed by Covid-19. Natural calamities, including the Uttarakhand glacier burst, should be an eye-opener. The Church should lend a helping hand to the needy and the underprivileged,’’ he said. Association general secretary Rev George Abraham Kottanad welcomed the gathering.Mar Thoma Evangelistic Association president Euyakim Mar Coorilos presided over the meeting. Rev Roger Gaikwad of Guwahati delivered the main speech.

Episcopas of the Church, Joseph Mar Barnabas, Thomas Mar Timotheos, Isaac Mar Philexinos, Abraham Mar Paulose, Mathews Mar Makarios, Gregorios Mar Stephanos and Thomas Mar Tithos, Church secretary Rev K G Joseph, clergy secretary Rev Thomas C Alexander, lay secretary P P Achenkunju, treasurer Anil Maramon, Kodikunnil Suresh MP, MLAs P C George, Raju Abraham and Veena George, former MLA Malethu Saraladevi and district panchayat president Omallur Sankaran were present at the convention.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A private bus entering the fastag lane at a toll plaza. (Photo | EPS)
FASTag a must from Feb 15 midnight, vehicles sans tag to pay double
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Free bus pass for elderly living in Chennai from today

Twitter is not above our country’s law
 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
IT staff oppose proposal to increase working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Rescue work continues at Tapovan, 25 people still missing
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp