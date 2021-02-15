Corporatisation of farming sector a bane: Metropolitan

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: The Church should take a proactive role against social evils, Mar Thoma Church supreme head Theodosius Mar Thoma Metropolitan has said. Inaugurating the 126th Maramon Convention, being organised under the auspices of the Mar Thoma Evangelistic Association on the sand-bed of the Pampa near Kozhenchery on Sunday, the metropolitan said corporatisation has made wide disparity in society as the rich get richer and the poor get poorer.

The metropolitan expressed anguish over the farmers’ agitation against the threat of corporatisation in the farming sector. “How can the Church remain silent when the poor and the poverty-stricken are denied their basic rights and privileges? Society should be compassionate towards such people and stand with them when others take away their rightful share,” he said.

“People must realise the threat and challenges posed by Covid-19. Natural calamities, including the Uttarakhand glacier burst, should be an eye-opener. The Church should lend a helping hand to the needy and the underprivileged,’’ he said. Association general secretary Rev George Abraham Kottanad welcomed the gathering.Mar Thoma Evangelistic Association president Euyakim Mar Coorilos presided over the meeting. Rev Roger Gaikwad of Guwahati delivered the main speech.

Episcopas of the Church, Joseph Mar Barnabas, Thomas Mar Timotheos, Isaac Mar Philexinos, Abraham Mar Paulose, Mathews Mar Makarios, Gregorios Mar Stephanos and Thomas Mar Tithos, Church secretary Rev K G Joseph, clergy secretary Rev Thomas C Alexander, lay secretary P P Achenkunju, treasurer Anil Maramon, Kodikunnil Suresh MP, MLAs P C George, Raju Abraham and Veena George, former MLA Malethu Saraladevi and district panchayat president Omallur Sankaran were present at the convention.