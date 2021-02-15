STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don Palathara’s relationship drama in Covid-19 backdrop impresses viewers

Though the government slowly lifted the restrictions on the film shootings, there were limitations.

Published: 15th February 2021

Filmmaker Don Palathara

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Don Palathara had quite an eventful week at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) as his two films were screened. ‘Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam’, a 85-minute-long relationship drama which was shot in a single take inside a car, received high praise for its making style, content and performance of actors on Sunday. 

The film is set in the backdrop of Covid-19 which opens up the relationship of Maria (Rima Kallingal) and Jithin (Jitin Puthanchery) while on a car journey. “The restrictions due to the pandemic suffocated everyone. Though the government slowly lifted the restrictions on the film shootings, there were limitations. That’s when I thought of doing a film that could be shot perfectly within the restrictions and I zeroed in on a relationship drama,” said Don. 

As the film progresses, the dispute between the pair unfolds. “It is not a film which conveys a message to the society. Nor it shows how a relationship should be,” added Don. The director said the characters and instances were created after observing a lot of people. “The pandemic had its influence on a lot of couples. The couple seen in the film has their own positives and negatives.”

Don’s film drew praise from noted writer N S Madhavan. The director is elated that his film ‘1956, Central Travancore’ was also screened. “Independent films get the best responses in film festivals. I believe it is the venue where such films should be screened first. The films get the right audience.”

