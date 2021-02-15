PM Modi makes development pitch for poll-bound state, woos NRKs

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Setting development as the BJP’s main poll plank in the upcoming assembly polls in Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off five key infrastructure projects in Kochi, including public sector BPCL’s Rs 6,000-crore Propylene Derivative Petrochemical (PDP) complex. He said these projects would speed up the country’s growth.

“The PDP project, which will alone save Rs 4,000 crore foreign exchange per annum for the exchequer, will strengthen the journey towards being ‘Aatmanirbhar’,” said Modi at the BPCL Kochi Refinery grounds in Ambalamugal. “Today, we have gathered here to celebrate development. Development of Kerala and India. The projects inaugurated today cover a wide range of sectors. They will energise the growth trajectory of India,” said Modi, who arrived here from Chennai in the afternoon.

In a move to woo around 25 lakh Keralites working in West Asian countries and their families back home, Modi said the government was always sensitive to the needs of the Indian diaspora, especially in the Gulf. “India is proud of our diaspora in Gulf. It has been my honour to spend time with them during my visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE and Bahrain,” Modi said, pointing out that more than 50 lakh Indians came back home as part of ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ and many of them were Keralites.

In the past few years, governments of various Gulf nations have kindly released many Indians imprisoned there. “The government will always speak up for such people. Indians working in the Gulf should know that my government is committed to ensuring their welfare,” he said.

On the projects inaugurated on Sunday, Modi said the Ro-Ro vessel service between Willingdon Island and Bolgatty would cut a distance of almost 30km on road to 3.5km through waterways. “This means: Convenience up. Commerce up. Capacity building up. Congestion down. Pollution down. Transport costs down,” said Modi.

He also launched the reconstruction of the South Coal Berth in Kochi which will benefit public sector FACT, International Cruise Terminal ‘Sagarika’, which is expected to cater to one lakh international cruise tourists annually, and the Marine Engineering Training Institute, which can train 114 fresh mechanical/naval/architect engineers.The PM left for Delhi in the evening from the Naval airport, Kochi.

Pinarayi criticises privatisation

Without naming BPCL, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who shared the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, said the development of the country should not be focused only on privatisation but through the strengthening of PSUs and traditional sectors. The CM was speaking before the PM unveiled a slew of projects at BPCL’s Kochi Refinery in Ambalamugal. BPCL is one of the bluechip PSUs which have been put up for sale by the Central government as part of its privatisation programme.