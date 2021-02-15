STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

PM Modi makes development pitch for poll-bound state, woos NRKs

PM flags off BPCL’s I6k-crore petrochem plant, 4 other key infra projects

Published: 15th February 2021 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 03:19 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharing a light moment with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the ceremony to dedicate the Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project of BPCL to the nation in Kochi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharing a light moment with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the ceremony to dedicate the Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project of BPCL to the nation in Kochi.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Setting development as the BJP’s main poll plank in the upcoming assembly polls in Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off five key infrastructure projects in Kochi, including public sector BPCL’s Rs 6,000-crore Propylene Derivative Petrochemical (PDP) complex. He said these projects would speed up the country’s growth.

“The PDP project, which will alone save Rs 4,000 crore foreign exchange per annum for the exchequer, will strengthen the journey towards being ‘Aatmanirbhar’,” said Modi at the BPCL Kochi Refinery grounds in Ambalamugal. “Today, we have gathered here to celebrate development. Development of Kerala and India. The projects inaugurated today cover a wide range of sectors. They will energise the growth trajectory of India,” said Modi, who arrived here from Chennai in the afternoon.

In a move to woo around 25 lakh Keralites working in West Asian countries and their families back home, Modi said the government was always sensitive to the needs of the Indian diaspora, especially in the Gulf. “India is proud of our diaspora in Gulf. It has been my honour to spend time with them during my visits to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE and Bahrain,” Modi said, pointing out that more than 50 lakh Indians came back home as part of ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ and many of them were Keralites. 

In the past few years, governments of various Gulf nations have kindly released many Indians imprisoned there. “The government will always speak up for such people. Indians working in the Gulf should know that my government is committed to ensuring their welfare,” he said.

On the projects inaugurated on Sunday, Modi said the Ro-Ro vessel service between Willingdon Island and Bolgatty would cut a distance of almost 30km on road to 3.5km through waterways. “This means: Convenience up. Commerce up. Capacity building up. Congestion down. Pollution down. Transport costs down,” said Modi.

He also launched the reconstruction of the South Coal Berth in Kochi which will benefit public sector FACT, International Cruise Terminal ‘Sagarika’, which is expected to cater to one lakh international cruise tourists annually, and the Marine Engineering Training Institute, which can train 114 fresh mechanical/naval/architect engineers.The PM left for Delhi in the evening from the Naval airport, Kochi.

Pinarayi criticises privatisation
Without naming BPCL, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who shared the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, said the development of the country should not be focused only on privatisation but through the strengthening of PSUs and traditional sectors. The CM was speaking before the PM unveiled a slew of projects at BPCL’s Kochi Refinery in Ambalamugal. BPCL is one of the bluechip PSUs which have been put up for sale by the Central government as part of its privatisation programme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Kochi
India Matters
A private bus entering the fastag lane at a toll plaza. (Photo | EPS)
FASTag a must from Feb 15 midnight, vehicles sans tag to pay double
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Free bus pass for elderly living in Chennai from today

Twitter is not above our country’s law
 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
IT staff oppose proposal to increase working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Rescue work continues at Tapovan, 25 people still missing
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp