No procedure was violated in recruitment: ISRO centre

LPSC is the lead centre responsible for the design and development of liquid propulsion systems required for launch vehicles and spacecraft. 

ISRO

For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after a row broke out over the appointment of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman K Sivan’s son — Sidharth S — in ISRO’s Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) in Valiamala, LPSC clarified on Sunday that no procedural violation has happened in the recruitment process followed for any of the posts at LPSC. 

While the statement issued by LPSC did not mention anything about Sidharth’s appointment, it said the procedures followed for the recruitment of scientist/engineer ‘SD’ and scientist/engineer ‘SC’ posts were as per the established norms of screening followed by interview by a selection committee with experts in the respective fields. 

“It has been noticed in some of the print and electronic media about certain allegation regarding the recruitment process at Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre of ISRO. It is hereby reiterated that all the posts recruited in LPSC are strictly as per established procedures and norms laid out by the department,” the statement said. 

Earlier, a complaint was filed with the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) alleging irregularities in the recruitment of the son of Dr Sivan, who is also the Secretary of the Department of Space (DoS), at LPSC in Valiamala, Thiruvananthapuram.

This includes design and development of liquid engines and stages (earth storable, cryogenics and semi cryogenics), high precision sensors and transducers, control electronic packages, electric propulsion systems as well as futuristic propulsion research.

