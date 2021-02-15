Nun found dead in Kochi quarry pond

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 44-year-old nun was found dead in a quarry pond near the convent she was staying at Vazhakkala in Kochi on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Jaseena Thomas, a native of Koruthodu in Mundakkayam in Kottayam district, said police.

“As the nun was found missing from St Thomas Convent since around 11am on Sunday, the convent authorities informed us. Later, other inmates who had launched a search found her body lying in the water in the quarry,” said an officer with Thrikkakara police. The water-filled quarry, which has been lying abandoned, is located behind the convent.

As many as 12 nuns, who are working at various locations in Kochi, are staying in the convent and the inmates noticed Jaseena missing during lunch time. Jaseena joined the convent in 2018. According to the police, the deceased was suspected to be under severe mental trauma. “The exact reason behind the death is yet unknown. A case of unnatural death has been registered and a probe launched,” said another officer. The body was shifted to Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, for postmortem examination.