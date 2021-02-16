STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Custodial death: Govt to dismiss 9 cops named in chargesheet

Their dismissal was one ofa the recommendations made by Justice K Narayana Kurup in his inquiry report submitted to the chief minister in January. 

Published: 16th February 2021 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 05:57 AM

Custodial death, Police torture

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has decided to dismiss the nine police officers who were named in the CBI’s chargesheet in the Nedumkandam custodial death case. Their expulsion will be effected under Article 311 (2) of the Constitution. Their dismissal was one ofa the recommendations made by Justice K Narayana Kurup in his inquiry report submitted to the chief minister in January. 

The officers named in the chargesheet were SI Sabu K A, ASI Regimon C B, drivers Niyas S and Sajeev Antony, Home Guard James K M, CPO Jithin K George, ASI Roy P Varghese, Senior CPO Biju Lukose and Woman CPO Geetha Gopinath. The inquiry commission in its report had confirmed that the internal organs of chit fund owner Rajkumar, 49, were irreversibly damaged due to the horrendous torture he was subjected to during the 72 hours he was in custody, which ultimately led to his death.Justice Kurup said the move to remove the accused shows the government’s commitment towards human rights.

