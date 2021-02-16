Phase I of West Coast canal commissioned

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opening a new chapter in the state’s water transport sector, the first phase of the 590km-West Coast canal was dedicated to the nation on Monday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the West Coast canal by taking a short cruise along the Parvathy Puthanar canal to Poundkadavu on a solar boat from Veli.

The entire navigable route runs from Kovalam in Thiruvananthapuram to Neeleswaram in Kasaragod district, of which the 328km-long segment from Kollam to Kallai in Kozhikode is part of National Waterway 3.

Dedicating the new waterway, the chief minister travelled on solar-powered ‘Vembanad’ built by Cochin International Airport Ltd. MLAs V S Sivakumar, V Joy, Mayor Arya Rajendran, Additional Chief Secretary T K Jose and CIAL managing director V J Kurian attended the inaugural function. The 24-seater boat that was bought for passenger service in the sector, has 12 seats in an air-conditioned cabin. The 15-metre-long boat can travel at a speed of 10 nautical miles per hour.

As part of the launch, desilting was carried out along the backwater stretch from Veli to Kadinamkulam. The renovation of the waterway from Kovalam to Veli is fast progressing while the existing walkway at Karikkakam would be replaced by a bascule bridge.

“The inauguration of the eco-friendly mode of transportation marks the beginning of a new chapter in infrastructure development. The state, over the past five years, has made a quantum leap in mobility and transport sectors,” tweeted the chief minister.