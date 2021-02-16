STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Protesters march on knees against temporary postings, fall at Oommen Chandy’s feet for help

They urged the government to end the regularisation of temporary employees and extend the validity of their rank lists for another six months.

Published: 16th February 2021 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

The job aspirants figuring in the PSC civil police officer rank list fall on the feet of former chief minister Oommen Chandy in T’Puram on Monday | BP Deepu

The job aspirants figuring in the PSC civil police officer rank list fall on the feet of former chief minister Oommen Chandy in T’Puram on Monday | BP Deepu

By Express News Service

T’PURAM/BUREAUS: The protest by the Last Grade Servant Rank-Holders Association outside the Secretariat against regularisation of temporary postings intensified on Monday even as the agitation by the Youth Congress activists to support the job aspirants turned violent in several parts of the state.

On Monday, the agitators who have been demonstrating outside the Secretariat for the past 20 days caught attention as they marched on their knees from the South Gate to the protest arena. They urged the government to end the regularisation of temporary employees and extend the validity of their rank lists for another six months.

Emotions ran high when a group of men among the agitators dragged themselves on their knees through the sun-baked road, in a move to get the government’s attention to their demands. Some of them writhed in pain after moving a few steps while many others fell unconscious mid-way and had to be given water before being shifted to the hospital.

“We thought the government would be considerate towards our demands. But they have ignored us and branded our protest as politically motivated. We are inviting the DYFI to join our protest as we don’t want to make it a political issue. What more can we say in this matter?” asked Laya Rajesh, a prominent face among the agitators.

Youth Congress state president Shafi Parambil, who is holding an indefinite fast along with fellow MLA K S Sabarinadhan outside the Secretariat in solidarity with the PSC last grade job aspirants, alleged the LDF government was referring to the existing rank list as a liability. 

Youth Congress Protest march turns violent
When former chief minister Oommen Chandy visited the protesters, they fell on his feet pleading to find a solution. Meanwhile, the protest marches taken out by the Youth Congress activists against backdoor appointments of the state government turned violent in Kozhikode and Kannur. Leaders including KPCC vice-president T Siddique, KSU state president K M Abhijith, KSU district president V T Nihal and secretary Sanoj Kuruvattur were injured in the police lathicharge outside the Kozhikode collectorate. In Kannur, the Youth Congress activists locked the entrance of the PSC's regional office. A minor scuffle ensued as police intervened to remove the workers by arresting them.

HC stays regularisation of 1,850 Kerala Bank staff
Kochi: The High Court on Monday stayed the government’s move to regularise 1,850 employees working on contract or temporary basis in the Kerala Bank. The order was issued on a petition filed by a Kottayam native included in the ranklist prepared for direct recruitment as clerk/cashier in the erstwhile Kottayam District Cooperative Bank. He sought a directive to the government to fill all those vacancies in Kerala Bank that are set apart for direct recruitment through the PSC.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Oommen Chandy Youth Congress
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp