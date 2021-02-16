Protesters march on knees against temporary postings, fall at Oommen Chandy’s feet for help

By Express News Service

T’PURAM/BUREAUS: The protest by the Last Grade Servant Rank-Holders Association outside the Secretariat against regularisation of temporary postings intensified on Monday even as the agitation by the Youth Congress activists to support the job aspirants turned violent in several parts of the state.

On Monday, the agitators who have been demonstrating outside the Secretariat for the past 20 days caught attention as they marched on their knees from the South Gate to the protest arena. They urged the government to end the regularisation of temporary employees and extend the validity of their rank lists for another six months.

Emotions ran high when a group of men among the agitators dragged themselves on their knees through the sun-baked road, in a move to get the government’s attention to their demands. Some of them writhed in pain after moving a few steps while many others fell unconscious mid-way and had to be given water before being shifted to the hospital.

“We thought the government would be considerate towards our demands. But they have ignored us and branded our protest as politically motivated. We are inviting the DYFI to join our protest as we don’t want to make it a political issue. What more can we say in this matter?” asked Laya Rajesh, a prominent face among the agitators.

Youth Congress state president Shafi Parambil, who is holding an indefinite fast along with fellow MLA K S Sabarinadhan outside the Secretariat in solidarity with the PSC last grade job aspirants, alleged the LDF government was referring to the existing rank list as a liability.

Youth Congress Protest march turns violent

When former chief minister Oommen Chandy visited the protesters, they fell on his feet pleading to find a solution. Meanwhile, the protest marches taken out by the Youth Congress activists against backdoor appointments of the state government turned violent in Kozhikode and Kannur. Leaders including KPCC vice-president T Siddique, KSU state president K M Abhijith, KSU district president V T Nihal and secretary Sanoj Kuruvattur were injured in the police lathicharge outside the Kozhikode collectorate. In Kannur, the Youth Congress activists locked the entrance of the PSC's regional office. A minor scuffle ensued as police intervened to remove the workers by arresting them.

HC stays regularisation of 1,850 Kerala Bank staff

Kochi: The High Court on Monday stayed the government’s move to regularise 1,850 employees working on contract or temporary basis in the Kerala Bank. The order was issued on a petition filed by a Kottayam native included in the ranklist prepared for direct recruitment as clerk/cashier in the erstwhile Kottayam District Cooperative Bank. He sought a directive to the government to fill all those vacancies in Kerala Bank that are set apart for direct recruitment through the PSC.