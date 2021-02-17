STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Social worker dies of self-immolation after Kerala State Electricity Board cuts power supply to his house

Abhijith, Sanil's son, alleged that the KSEB was adamant in cutting the power supply as there was pressure on them from Perumkadavila panchayat president S Surendran.

Kerala suicide case

Sanil Kumar had told his family before his death that the electricity board had disconnected the supply even after he sought an extension till 5 pm on Tuesday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 45-year-old social worker set himself on fire after the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) disconnected the power supply to his house due to a default in the bill payment at Perumkadavila in the rural limits of Thiruvananthapuram here on Wednesday. 

The deceased, Sanil Kumar, a resident of Thottavaram at Perumkadavila, breathed his last at medical college hospital around 6.45 am. He had attempted suicide by self-immolation after pouring kerosene on his body on Tuesday around 8.30 pm. Sanil had told his family before his death that the electricity board had disconnected the supply even after he sought an extension till 5 pm on Tuesday as he needs to return home from Thiruvananthapuram by that time. However, the board had refused his request and disconnected the power supply.

Abhijith, Sanil's son, alleged that the KSEB was adamant in cutting the power supply as there was pressure on them from Perumkadavila panchayat president S Surendran. Surendran reportedly had enmity with Sanil after the latter decided to contest in the local body election as an independent candidate. The panchayat is being ruled by CPM. Sanil had earlier requested a seat for contesting at Perumkadavila ward as a left candidate. When the local party wing refused to give him a seat, he had contested there as an independent candidate. However, he lost in the election. Since then, the panchayat started taking revenge from him," Abhijith said.

Meanwhile, Surendran told media persons that all the allegations were baseless. "I had no enmity with Sanil. In fact, we shared a good rapport. Also, I never instructed the KSEB to disconnect the power supply. It is absurd,", he said. 

The KSEB officers said that they had done their duty and there was no pressure from anybody. "The payment was overdue. We had sent many reminders. But they kept on asking for an extension. So we disconnected the power supply," an officer said.

The Marayamuttom police have registered a case in connection with the incident. According to the police, all the allegations would be taken into account for the investigation. "We will take statements from KSEB officers and panchayat president. Later, we will take appropriate action based on the initial findings," said Jibi VL, Marayamuttom SI. The body of Sanil will be handed over to the family on Wednesday after a post-mortem examination. 

He is survived by his physically challenged wife and two sons.

