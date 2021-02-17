Summons to writers, leaders who supported anti-CAA hartal

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: 46 people, including cultural, religious and political leaders who supported the hartal on December 17, 2019 against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, were issued summons by the Town police.



They include T T Sreekumar, J Devika, N P Chekkutty, K K Baburaj, SYS leader Nasser Faizi Koodathayi, Welfare Party leaders Hameed Vaniyambalam and K Ambujakshan, SDPI leaders Tulasidharan Pallikkal and Ashraf Moulavi. The late activist T Peter is also on the list.

There are also cases against K P Sasi, P A Pouran, Hashim Chendampally, Gomathi and Nahas Mala.

Those who have been issued summoned should appear before the Kozhikode Judicial First Class Magistrate Court.

On February 3, 2020, the chief minister had told the Assembly that cases will not be registered against those who had protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act and that it was not the policy of the government. Meanwhile, 519 cases have been registered in the state in connection with the agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act, according to the activists.