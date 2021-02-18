'Metro Man' E Sreedharan all set to join BJP: K Surendran

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Metro Man E Sreedharan is all set to join the Bhartiya Janata Party, the party-state president K Surendran said here on Thursday. "He will join officially during the Vijaya Rathra rally," Surendran explained.

The BJP president alleged that both LDF and UDF were against Sreedharan as the well-known bureaucrat did not budge to corrupt practices. "Corruption is the norm under every development project. But Sreedharan did not budge. Thus he became an eyesore to the previous Oommen Chandy government and now Pinarayi Vijayan," Surendran said.

When asked if Sreedharan would contest in the upcoming assembly polls or not, Surendran did not make any comment.

That people like E Sreedharan, respected across the world, coming to the BJP reflects the general sentiment of the people in the state, K Surendran said that BJP will be joined by many more well-known personalities in the coming days and contest the assembly election.

Surendran also criticised the CPM secretary in-charge A Vijayaraghavan's statement that minority communalism is more dangerous compared to majority communalism.