Mob attack on cops: 10 CPM men surrender

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Ten CPM workers turned themselves in at the Kuttiadi police station on Wednesday in connection with the attack on a police party who had gone to arrest the party’s Nettur branch secretary Ambath Meethal Ashokan.

Of them, Ashokan was arrested in the case relating to the attack on a BJP worker on May 20, 2016, while the remaining nine — Sumesh Nanu, Shojin Rajeevan, Babin Babu, Lijilesh K P, Rahul Gopalan, Vishnu Nanu, Nivesh Kunjikannan, Lineesh Ashokan and Vikas Kumaran — were held in connection with the violence against the police team.

The incident occurred on Sunday when a police team led by Kuttiadi SI Aneesh had gone to arrest Ashokan .The police went to arrest him after he repeatedly failed to present himself in court. However, a group of around 50 CPM cadre waylaid the police personnel and attacked them. Four policemen, including the SI, sustained injuries.