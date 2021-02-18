STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nod for relaxations on rent for IT firms

The state government has come out with relaxations for IT companies following the pandemic which includes reduction in rent.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has come out with relaxations for IT companies following the pandemic which includes reduction in rent. This is apart from the revival package announced by the government for IT companies functioning in government-run IT parks last April.

IT companies which have 25,000 sq ft will get a reduction where they need not pay for 10,000 sq ft during April-June, 2020. For the remaining rent, the moratorium announced during April 2020 will be valid during the remaining period. If the IT companies had already paid their rent during 2020-21, then their rent will be adjusted in the subsequent months. Also, there is good news for IT companies which are functioning in less than 10, 000 sqft. The state government has decided to write off their rent for July to December last year.

The LDF government has informed that one crore sq ft space is getting ready at IT parks. 
The development of third and fourth phases of Technopark has brought much joy to the government. The fourth stage development of Technopark at Pallipuram Technocity has seen a new building coming up there.

Also, Tata Consultancy Services IT Hub on 97 acres of land at Technocity is being developed at a cost of Rs 1500 crore. The advent of Taurus, a Boston- based IT company which expanded its business to Technopark is also a matter of pride to the Left Government when it was inaugurated on Wednesday. 

Though the work on Taurus had started in 2018, it had to battle several odds. The Taurus Downtown  Trivandrum is a project which involves Rs 1500 crore and when it is completed on 20 acres having 50 lakh sq ft built-up area, 30, 000 job opportunities and a further 70, 000 job aspirants will be getting new jobs. The first defence park on 60 acres of Kinfra land under the PSU costing Rs 130.94 crore, of which Rs 50 crore is Central funds, was inaugurated on Wednesday. 

State to allow cattle races, bring in ordinance
T’Puram: The state government is amending central legislation on the prevention of cruelty to animals to facilitate conduct of different types of agriculture-related cattle races like ‘Kalapoottu’, ‘Maramadi’, ‘Kannupoottu’ and ‘Uzhavu’. 

Ordinance on universities to be promulgated
T’Puram: The Cabinet has decided to recommend to the Governor promulgation of an Ordinance aimed at improving academic standards in universities and ensuring academic freedom in self financing colleges. The Ordinance is aimed at amending the existing rules governing state universities.

Former High Court judge P S Gopinathan to be appointed as Ombudsman for Local Self -Government institutions.

